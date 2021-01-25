Former Boise State outside linebacker signee Lolani Langi committed to Washington State

A former Boise State outside linebacker signee and three-star recruit who’s spent the last two years on a Mormon mission is headed to Washington State.

Lolani Langi, who signed a NLI with the Broncos on Feb. 6, 2019, delayed his enrollment as he embarked on a mission and told fans in a tweet, “hanging the cleats up for two years.. God is good.”

Langi confirmed to The Spokesman-Review Monday he was in Pullman and committed to the Cougars. Before that, the player had already changed the location on his Twitter bio to “Pullman” and his Instagram account also suggested a move to WSU.

In a brief Twitter message, Langi told The Spokesman-Review he chose the Cougars because “Coach Rolovich got big things planned here..”

It’s also true that lots has changed since Langi embarked on his mission. BSU coach Bryan Harsin recently accepting a job in the SEC, at Auburn, and Nick Rolovich, whose staff recruited and offered Langi at Hawaii, is now coaching in the Pac-12 at Washington State.

A 6-foot-2, 223-pound outside linebacker from South Jordan, Utah, Langi originally chose the Broncos over a variety of Power Five schools including WSU, Utah, California, Nebraska and Vanderbilt. Hawaii, Utah State and BYU also offered the three-star prospect who was considered the country’s No. 46 outside linebacker. According to 247Sports.com, Langi’s decision came down to BSU and Utah.

Though he’s listed as an outside linebacker, Langi’s size would indicate he’ll play more of a traditional linebacker role in Pullman, as opposed to the “Edge” position.

According to MaxPreps.com, Langi recorded 11.5 sacks in his three seasons at South Jordan, including six as a junior and five as a senior. He accumulated 83 career tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered one.