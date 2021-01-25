The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 30° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs one of 10 candidates for Cousy Award

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 25, 2021

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs scores inside against Pacific during Saturday’s home win. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs scores inside against Pacific during Saturday’s home win. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs is one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Suggs averages 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the top-ranked Zags. He ranks first in the WCC in steals, third in assists and fifth in field-goal percentage (51.9). He’s tied for 24th nationally in steals.

Suggs is joined on the Cousy Award watch list by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski, Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Louisville’s Carlik Jones, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu.

Suggs, Barnes and Cunningham are freshmen. Cunningham was No. 1, Barnes No. 7 and Suggs No. 11 in 247sports’ composite rankings for the 2020 class.

Fans can vote on the Cousy Award beginning Friday at hoophallawards.com.

Suggs named WCC freshman of week

Suggs on Monday was named the WCC freshman player of the week for the sixth time in nine weeks.

The 6-foot-4 point guard had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Zags’ 95-49 victory over Pacific on Friday. The native of West St. Paul, Minnesota, has won the freshman award three consecutive weeks and five of the last six.

Pepperdine’s Kessler Edwards was selected WCC player of the week.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.