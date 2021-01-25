Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs one of 10 candidates for Cousy Award

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs is one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Suggs averages 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the top-ranked Zags. He ranks first in the WCC in steals, third in assists and fifth in field-goal percentage (51.9). He’s tied for 24th nationally in steals.

Suggs is joined on the Cousy Award watch list by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski, Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Louisville’s Carlik Jones, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu.

Suggs, Barnes and Cunningham are freshmen. Cunningham was No. 1, Barnes No. 7 and Suggs No. 11 in 247sports’ composite rankings for the 2020 class.

Fans can vote on the Cousy Award beginning Friday at hoophallawards.com.

Suggs named WCC freshman of week

Suggs on Monday was named the WCC freshman player of the week for the sixth time in nine weeks.

The 6-foot-4 point guard had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Zags’ 95-49 victory over Pacific on Friday. The native of West St. Paul, Minnesota, has won the freshman award three consecutive weeks and five of the last six.

Pepperdine’s Kessler Edwards was selected WCC player of the week.