A&E >  Entertainment

How soon is now: ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions are online today and Feb. 8

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 25, 2021

Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 15 red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 4 in Pasadena, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com

The burning question from “America’s Got Talent” is if the West Coast is the Best Coast.

The band Best Coast is certain that’s so.

Just check out “The Only Place” at youtube.com/watch/AJW00gx4wvE.

But we’ll see if that’s accurate.

West Coast auditions for “America’s Got Talent” are today and Feb. 8.

No need to travel.

A silver lining of the pandemic is that contestants can audition at home.

Sign up virtually and submit your performance from the comfort of your own home at americasgottalentauditions.com.

