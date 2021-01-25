Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 25, 2021
Associated Press
PORTLAND – A motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, Monday before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.
One person who was hit died at a hospital, police said. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.
Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in Southeast Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon.Additional calls came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles, he said.
The motorist crashed, fled on foot and with help from bystanders, was apprehended by police, Carmon said. A group of people saw him run from the scene and corralled him until police were able to take him into custody.
Police said investigators were still working to confirm the driver’s identity.
The incident, which spans dozens of city blocks, is under investigation, police said.
