Chocolate festival Days of Decadence returns virtually from Jan. 31-Feb. 14

For free event registration for Days of Decadence, go to https://hopin.com/events/days-of-decadence .

The annual chocolate tasting event Decadence! Spokane Chocolate Festival is back from Sunday through, appropriately, Feb. 14 as Days of Decadence virtually amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

As a safe alternative to an in-person event, Days of Decadence organizers have created a digital experience over the two-week period ending on Valentine’s Day. The reimagined event includes a greater focus on not only fine chocolate but also other decadent products and gift ideas.

Days of Decadence begins Sunday with a print shopping/entertainment guide published in The Spokesman-Review, a co-sponsor of Days of Decadence, followed by a free, three-day virtual event Monday through Feb. 3 ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Virtual event attendees will have access to a 72-hour online showroom to visit vendor booths for prerecorded videos, offers and contact information, as well as participate in prize sweepstakes and watch livestream videos featuring local experts in food, decadence and luxury.

This year’s Days of Decadence lineup includes:

• Ricky Webster, chef and owner of Rind and Wheat, a new Spokane bakery and cheese shop in Browne’s Addition. Webster is a winner of Food Network and Hallmark cooking competitions.

• Amber Park, owner and cheesemonger of Wanderlust Delicato, a downtown Spokane locale for artisan cheese, wine and charcuterie.

• Victoria Ferro, owner of Audrey’s Boutique, a Spokane women’s apparel shop, and a longtime style expert.

• Sailor Guevara, whiskey educator, mixologist, podcast host and Northwest market manager for Uncle Nearest Whiskey. Guevara also is offering bonus classes.

Some of the presenters are providing sample kits in advance so you can taste cheese, wine and spirits during the virtual presentations.

Guests are encouraged to visit participating Spokane-area retailers through Valentine’s Day for in-store Days of Decadence promotions and specials and interactive contests.

Days of Decadence is produced by Events by Jennifer Evans, a corporate event planning team, as well as the marketing team at The Spokesman-Review.

The first Decadence! Spokane Chocolate Festival took place in 2014 and attracted about 500 guests. The event quickly sold out at 700 guests in the following years, and the 2020 event shortly before the pandemic shutdown at the Davenport Grand downtown sold out with 1,000 guests.

For free event registration for Days of Decadence, go to https://hopin.com/events/days-of-decadence.