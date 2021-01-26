Coeur d’Alene police searching for sexual assault suspect

Four months after a sexual assault in a commercial building in Coeur d’Alene, police announced they have a sketch of the alleged attacker.

In late September, a man sexually assaulted someone in the stairwell of a building on the 1800 block of North Lakewood Drive, in the Riverstone retail development around closing time, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police news release.

A person recently reported the assault, describing the attacker as a man in his late 20s or 30s, with a “dark complexion, possibly Hispanic,” the release said. Police said the person spoke with an accent or “broken English,” according to the release.

The suspect had a tattoo on his inner right forearm that the reporting person remembered as at least three horizontal bars or lines, the release said.

He had a tall, muscular build, with shaggy facial hair and short hair that was slightly longer and wavy on top, according to the release.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or email a tip to policetips@cdaid.org and reference case No. 21C02943.