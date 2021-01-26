Deputies: Man dies in private property vehicle accident in Mount Hope
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021
A man was killed after losing control of his vehicle Monday afternoon along a private property access trail south of Spokane, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies.
Charles Dunn, 76, died in the accident at 19000 S. Latah Creek Road, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Emergency crews were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to the property off East Valley Chapel Road, according to initial reports.
Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slick conditions. Speed was not a factor, he said.
Deputies declined to release further information .
