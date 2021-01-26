The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Washington

Deputies: Man dies in private property vehicle accident in Mount Hope

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

A man was killed after losing control of his vehicle Monday afternoon along a private property access trail south of Spokane, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies.

Charles Dunn, 76, died in the accident at 19000 S. Latah Creek Road, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Emergency crews were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to the property off East Valley Chapel Road, according to initial reports.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slick conditions. Speed was not a factor, he said.

Deputies declined to release further information .

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Washington