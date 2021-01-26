Invest in our kids

When my husband, Rich, retired from the Air Force 28 years ago, we intentionally moved back to Cheney because we wanted our two daughters to attend Cheney public schools. I think other people move into our district for similar reasons. I am proud of all the schools, students, graduates, teachers, staff and administration. By supporting the levy we are investing in the future of our schools and our commitment to the students in our district.

Investing in our schools is investing in our kids. Our kids NEED our support in these challenging times. School costs haven’t’ gone down with virtual learning. If the levy doesn’t pass, some teachers and staff will lose their jobs which hurts them and hurts our kids.

Levy dollars support essential programs, staff and services that provide a quality education for students. Now more than ever we need nurses and health aides, counselors and psychologists, smaller class sizes, support staff and paraeducators. This is not a new levy, it is a replacement levy. These funds are necessary to maintain programs that benefit all kids.

Please vote YES on February 9th.

Karen Runyon, retired teacher

Spokane Valley