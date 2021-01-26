Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Invest in our kids

When my husband, Rich, retired from the Air Force 28 years ago, we intentionally moved back to Cheney because we wanted our two daughters to attend Cheney public schools. I think other people move into our district for similar reasons. I am proud of all the schools, students, graduates, teachers, staff and administration. By supporting the levy we are investing in the future of our schools and our commitment to the students in our district.

Investing in our schools is investing in our kids. Our kids NEED our support in these challenging times. School costs haven’t’ gone down with virtual learning. If the levy doesn’t pass, some teachers and staff will lose their jobs which hurts them and hurts our kids.

Levy dollars support essential programs, staff and services that provide a quality education for students. Now more than ever we need nurses and health aides, counselors and psychologists, smaller class sizes, support staff and paraeducators. This is not a new levy, it is a replacement levy. These funds are necessary to maintain programs that benefit all kids.

Please vote YES on February 9th.

Karen Runyon, retired teacher

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430