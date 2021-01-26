The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

Larry H. Miller expanding from car sales to include insurance

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021

David Williams washing new cars in the Larry H. Miller Honda lot in downtown Spokane in Octoboer 2019. Larry H. Miller announced Tuesday it is expanding from car sales to include insurance. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review)
By Thomas Clouse The Spokesman-Review

Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which operates a dealership in Spokane, announced Tuesday it is expanding its business portfolio from car sales to include insurance for home, life, business and auto. 

The company, which is based in Utah, announced the move Tuesday. The newly formed company, Larry H. Miller Insurance Services, is joining a partnership with Leavitt Group, which has nearly 70 years of experience in the insurance industry, according to a news release.

“Adding an insurance agency to our automotive-related offerings allows us to provide a more seamless and full-service experience for our customers, particularly during their car buying journey,” said Dean Fitzpatrick, president of  Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

Larry H. Miller Spokane sells Honda, Toyota and Lexus models on West Third Avenue in downtown Spokane. 

