Larry H. Miller expanding from car sales to include insurance

By Thomas Clouse The Spokesman-Review

Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which operates a dealership in Spokane, announced Tuesday it is expanding its business portfolio from car sales to include insurance for home, life, business and auto.

The company, which is based in Utah, announced the move Tuesday. The newly formed company, Larry H. Miller Insurance Services, is joining a partnership with Leavitt Group, which has nearly 70 years of experience in the insurance industry, according to a news release.

“Adding an insurance agency to our automotive-related offerings allows us to provide a more seamless and full-service experience for our customers, particularly during their car buying journey,” said Dean Fitzpatrick, president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

Larry H. Miller Spokane sells Honda, Toyota and Lexus models on West Third Avenue in downtown Spokane.