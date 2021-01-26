Vermont Sen. Leahy taken to hospital for observation
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021
WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after not feeling well and later sent home after tests, a spokesman said, hours after the 80-year-old Democrat began presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
