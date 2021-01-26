From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Paul M. Beckwith and Zendegi K. Khavari, both of Newman Lake.

Ryan M. Cleveland and Haleigh M. Miller, both of Colbert.

Jeffrey E. Brehm and Shaunna M. Fouhy, both of Cheney.

Guy J. Morris and Amanda K. Higgins, both of Medical Lake.

James A. Carollo and Joyce M. Cameron, both of Spokane.

Nathan T. Kepple and Tymen M. Grant, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. Pendleton, of Medical Lake, and Camilyn D. Clayville, of Dallas, Oregon.

Gregory M. Montalbano and Amanda L. Caldwell, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua B. Reiter and Cassidy L. Robertson, both of Spokane.

Kyle W. Richard and Michelle A. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph Z. Gross and Donna M. Wipf, of Reardan.

Jacob A. Fuentes and Tara B. Jennings, both of Spokane.

Tim D. Lamb and Tiffany R. Wixom, both Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Browne’s Addition Management v. Bill Ashton, restitution of premises.

Jay Linnell, et al., v. Kevin Holten, complaint for damages.

Richard Burris, et al., v. Hillyard Investment Group, et al., complaint.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. W., restitution of premises.

Harmen Hofman, et al., v. Justin Stokes, restitution of premises.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Brandon A. James, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hegedus, Diane L. and Josef K., Sr.

Cook, Chona and Ronald

Colon Kvame, Jessica M. and Kvame, Jason A.

Moore, Ashley M., and Kilgallen, Shade W.

Anderson, Tristan L., and Marick-Huxoll, Summer L.

Cahalan, Michelle L. and Casey L.

Wren, Cory R. and Krista A. M.

Scott, Michele L. and Mildred M.

Lund, Joshua L. and Elizabeth J.

Howell, Amber I. and David M.

Roberts Myers, Kailey D., and Myers, Christopher Ray, Jr.

Norman, Krystal L. and Michael H.

Delay, Amanda and James

Morton, Tara B. and David S.

Garrelts, Sheila M. and Scott A. S.

Marriages decreed invalid

Macmanus, Shelby, and Huang, Xin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michelle L. Blair, also known as Michelle L. Rardin, 48; restitution to be determined, 113.5 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Cole A. Shaw, 27; 36 months in prison with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Thomson J. Bush, 36; 138 days in jail with credit given for 138 days served, after being found guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence.

Brittany P. Davis, also known as Brittany P. Hueser, 31; 51 days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree identity theft.

Steven C. Puckett, 53; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ivan R. Jones, 35; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Joshua Niemeyer, 35; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, and physical control.

Damon T. Green, 26; 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign and second-degree burglary.

Tony F. Fawver, 24; 12 months in prison, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael J. Hikes, 34; two months in jail with credit given for 39 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Jason D. Heck, 35; $12,000 restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jonathan E. Smith, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Alicia R. Stevens, 36; one day in jail, 59 days electronic-home monitoring, reckless driving.