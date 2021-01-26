Woman severely burned after running into burning house in East Central Spokane to save dogs

One woman was severely burned Tuesday morning after running back into her burning East Central home in an attempt to save her two dogs, who later died in the fire.

Just after 11:30 a.m. the Spokane Fire Department was sent to 2428 Fifth Ave. after a 911 caller reported the house was on fire, said Battalion Chief Mike Bacon.

Firefighters saw the column of smoke as they drove to the scene and more crews were dispatched, Bacon said. When they arrived minutes later the fire had engulfed the back bedroom of the home, Bacon said.

Christopher Majoros said he was working a few blocks away when his former girlfriend, with whom he still lives, Catrina Houseman, texted him that their house was on fire. Houseman has had mental health issues for years and told him she set the fire, Majoros said.

After missing her medication Monday night, Majoros said he expected it to be a rough day today but “I didn’t think it would be this bad.”

Majoros drove home as quickly as he could and arrived to see Houseman stumble out the side door of the home after going back into try and save their dogs. She was covered in soot and burns, he said.

“She almost didn’t make it out,” he said.

Majoros attempted to go into the house to save their two dogs, Sammy, a carolina dog, and Diesel, a Jack Russell terrier, but the smoke was too thick, he said.

Neighbors James and Brandy Ellsworth were sitting in bed Tuesday morning when they heard yelling next door. The Ellsworths said they are used to “episodes” from their neighbor and usually just mind their own business but this time the yelling got louder.

They went outside to see flames coming out of their neighbor’s bedroom window.

“We could feel the heat,” Brandy Ellsworth said.

Brandy Ellsworth said she called 911 and firefighters arrived in just a few minutes.

“She came out and she was on the ground,” Brandy Ellsworth said. ” (Majoros) knocked out the window trying to call for the dogs and stuff and then he tried to bang in the front door to get the dogs out.”

Houseman had burns around her face and was taken to the hospital shortly after ambulances arrives on scene, Bacon said. She was classified at level “red” the highest level of injury before death, when taken to the hospital, Bacon said. She was in stable condition as of 1:30 p.m., according to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

About six fire engines and 28 firefighters responded to the scene and were quickly able to put out the fire, Bacon said.

Firefighters entered the house to look for the two dogs but discovered they already died, Bacon said.

When firefighters carried one of the dogs’ bodies out of the house, Brandy Ellsworth said, she imagined how she would feel if that was her dog and burst into tears.

Majoros said that Houseman has struggled to get help from psychologists who can provide the level of care she needs and take her health insurance. After multiple 10-day stretches of inpatient treatment at Sacred Heart, calling multiple mental health and resource hotlines, Houseman still couldn’t get help, Majoros said.

Houseman also didn’t like being medicated and often missed doses, he said.

“Finally, I just broke down and was just like, I’ll just pay for a psychiatrist, a private one. I don’t care, at this point, it’s just getting so bad,” Majoros said.

Houseman had an appointment with a new psychologist early next month but it couldn’t come soon enough, Majoros said.

The Spokane Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and no official determination had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bacon said residents should not go back into their home for pets but instead wait for firefighters who are equipped to enter burning buildings.

“Luckily, she didn’t die, but she could have,” Bacon said.