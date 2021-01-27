100 years ago in Spokane: Cocaine, morphine and whisky found with hotel employees

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Police seized $2,000 worth of cocaine and morphine, along with some “high-grade whisky,” during an early-morning raid at the Empire Hotel at Division and Riverside.

Police arrested four men – two cooks, a dishwasher and a machinist – after contraband was found in their rooms.

The police “dry squad” had apparently been tipped off earlier.

“We knew before we went just what rooms we were going into and knew just what we would find in each room,” a detective said.

Police believe at least one of the men was a major dealer – or “vendor,” as they called him. Police found two high-grade measuring scales and empty capsules.

Police indicated that they would ask for abatement proceedings against the Empire Hotel.

From the celebration beat: Spokane’s Chinatown area – Trent Alley – was preparing for the Chinese New Year’s celebration on Feb. 7.

Bong Que, a well-known Chinese merchant, said the celebration would include fireworks, a five-piece orchestra, the burning of “paper discs” and an all-day seafood feast.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle, in its headline, did not call the area Trent Alley or Chinatown. It called it by a name that is now considered an ethnic slur.

