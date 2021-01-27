All booked up: First appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the Spokane Arena filled in less than two hours

All 3,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, offered at the Spokane Arena by CHAS Health and other community partners, were full before 11 a.m. this morning.

Earlier in the morning, with about half of the appointments filled, the website crashed and CHAS’ phone lines went down, although it came back online around 10:30 a.m. and the rest of the slots were filled very quickly.

“We anticipated high call volume, and we got it,” Kelly Charvet, chief administrative officer at CHAS, told reporters this morning.

The state health department is working on hiring and training more staff to assist residents who do not have internet access or are struggling to secure an appointment online. This state phone line might go live as early as Friday.

In the meantime, CHAS is asking those eligible for the vaccine to make their appointments online if they have internet to keep phone lines open for those who do not .

Those who were kicked off the website when it crashed or who had not finished registering for an appointment likely missed their opportunity to get one of the vaccines this time around.

“We understand the frustration; people are very eager,” Charvet said. “We just want to reiterate that we’re doing everything we can with the allotment we have this week. We’re asking individuals to be patient. (Doses) will come, just not as quickly as we want them to.”

CHAS has closed the testing site at the Spokane Arena , and while CHAS officials could not share why, massive traffic backups on Boone Ave. were reported. Charvet said she anticipated meetings about alleviating bottlenecks and ironing out the process would be happening today.

Health leaders are asking only people with verified appointments to come to the Spokane Arena to be vaccinated, as there are only enough doses available for the number of appointments booked.

CHAS will open up more appointments once it knows how many doses are scheduled to come next week, and will alert both the press and the public when this is available.

This story will be updated.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.