Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert in top 10 for Julius Erving Award

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award’s top 10.

Kispert, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior, leads the West Coast Conference in scoring (20.6), 3-pointers made (3.1 per game) and 3-point percentage (49.0). He ranks second in field-goal percentage (58.2) and second in free-throw percentage (89.4). He’s scored at least 20 points in eight of top-ranked GU’s 15 games. GU is 110-10 in Kispert’s 120 career games.

Kispert was one of five finalists for the award last season. GU’s Rui Hachimura won the Erving Award in 2019.

Other Erving Award candidates: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr., Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Tennessee’s Yves Pons, Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr., and Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

Fan voting for the award begins Friday at hoophallawards.com