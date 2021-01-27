Innovia Foundation provides $25,000 grant to support The Hotspot at Deer Park

The Innovia Foundation has provided a $25,000 grant to the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce to support The Hotspot at Deer Park, a coworking space that opened in November.

The Deer Park Chamber of Commerce launched the coworking facility to provide people with an affordable workspace with high-speed internet, printing services and amenities to promote new business development, according to a news release.

The Hotspot at Deer Park is open to the public and offers drop-in services and the ability for business owners to reserve a workstation. The coworking space has added safety measures to ensure the space is sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Innovia Foundation is honored to contribute to the economic vitality of the region, especially during this unprecedented time of recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn said in a statement. “It is vitally important for our region’s dedicated workers to have safe spaces in which to operate, and the Hotspot is a perfect example of providing an environment conducive to efficiency.”

The grant was made possible with funding from Washington Trust Bank to assist with COVID-19 business recovery efforts.

The Innovia Foundation, formerly the Inland Northwest Community Foundation, manages money in charitable trusts that is distributed to organizations in 10 Eastern Washington communities and 10 North Idaho communities.

