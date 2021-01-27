Seahawks waive Chad Wheeler as he is charged with three counts in felony domestic violence case

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks on Wednesday waived Chad Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman with them or parts of the past two seasons, just a few hours before he was handed three criminal charges by the King County Prosecutor’s office in connection with a domestic violence case that occurred Friday night in Kent.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, a felony, as well as domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest after he is alleged to have “viciously attacked the victim” and strangled her, according to charging papers released Wednesday. He will be arraigned Feb. 9 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Earlier Wednesday Wheeler was placed on waivers by the Seahawks, a move that came after they released a statement noting he was a free agent and is “no longer with the team.”

Wheeler was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident in Kent that left his girlfriend with a fractured humerus bone and dislocated elbow in her left arm. She also had swelling in her face, which charging documents say doctors believed was the result of strikes and punches.

Charging papers noted that Wheeler is 6 feet 7 and 310 pounds, and the victim is 5-9 and 145 pounds.

Wheeler bonded out of King County Jail on Tuesday after bail was set at $400,000.

As part of the filing of charges, the county asked that Wheeler be placed on electronic home detention, and that his ankle monitoring device be equipped with GPS monitoring.

A few hours before the filing of charges, Wheeler took to Twitter to acknowledge the incident and say he would no longer play football.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote in one of three tweets. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Wheeler attributed the incident to “a manic episode” and wrote: “I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that (the victim) gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

The Seahawks on Monday released a statement saying they were aware of the situation and gathering more information. On Wednesday they released a statement saying he would not return in 2021.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler, 27, had been set to become a restricted free agent in March, meaning the Seahawks would have had to tender an offer to keep him. But waiving him makes him immediately an ex-Seahawk.

The Seahawks had listed Wheeler on their roster, as they typically do with all free agents until the NFL’s new league year begins. But as of Wednesday morning, Wheeler was no longer listed on the roster.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to The Seattle Times that the league is reviewing the case under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Wheeler played in five games for the Seahawks in 2020 as a reserve offensive tackle and had been with the team since October 2019, when he was signed to the practice squad after three years with the New York Giants.

The Seahawks’ statement included information for those who may be experiencing domestic-violence and/or mental-health issues.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the team’s statement read.

According to a Kent Police Department report, Wheeler had been on medication for bi-polar disorder but had not taken it of late.

A police report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.

When she briefly regained consciousness, the papers say, he again strangled her until she again lost consciousness.

When she came to the second time, the charging papers say Wheeler was reported to say, “Oh, you’re still alive.” The victim then was able to move to the bathroom and lock the door behind her, at which point she texted friends and asked them to call 911 so that Wheeler would not hear.

Charging papers say she heard Wheeler on the phone, apparently with his father, and when asked what was going on, that Wheeler responded, “Just chillin’.”

The papers state that when he victim heard police at the door she attempted to flee the bathroom through a second door but was met by Wheeler, who began apologizing to her.

Police then heard the victim screaming and forced their way into the apartment and the bathroom.

The report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

Wheeler initially was uncooperative and didn’t allow himself to be detained, moved or controlled, charging papers state. At least one Taser application was made to his body with little effect, according to the papers.