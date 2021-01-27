Stockwell’s Chill n Grill opening this weekend in Millwood

A former West Valley High School teacher and a restaurant industry veteran are bringing a new dining concept to the area where they grew up that’s part neighborhood hangout, part restaurant.

Ryan Stockton and business partner Jade Cardwell will welcome their first customers this weekend to Stockwell’s Chill n Grill at 3319 N. Argonne Road in Millwood.

Stockton was a teacher with the West Valley School District for 12 years before deciding on a career change with longtime friend Cardwell, who has more than 20 years of restaurant industry experience and was a former manager of Borracho Tacos & Tequileria.

“We both wanted to start something on our own where we are our own bosses,” Stockton said. “In February, we had the opportunity to lease out this building, so we decided to go for it.”

Stockwell’s Chill n Grill consists of a family-friendly, all-ages restaurant with an arcade room and a separate bar area. The restaurant does not have televisions “on purpose,” so families can enjoy conversations at tables. Several board games are also available, Stockton said.

The restaurant side of the building has a garage door, allowing it to open at 25% capacity under statewide pandemic “open-air dining” guidelines.

The separate bar area offers specialty cocktails and has several domestic and craft beers on draft, including River City Red by Spokane-based River City Brewing.

The bar area has a patio and a garage door, allowing it to also open at 25% capacity, Stockton said.

Stockwell’s Chill n Grill’s menu features appetizers, burgers, tacos and wraps, in addition to shareable, family meals, such as pulled pork mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Alfredo and a slow-braised rib platter. The family-style dinners will be made with locally sourced ingredients and rotate seasonally, Stockton said.

The restaurant has incorporated murals painted by local artist Amber Hoit in its design, including a large set of colorful wings on the north side of the building, Stockton said.

Stockton chose Millwood for the restaurant’s location because of his connection to the area as a West Valley High School graduate. Also, he said he believes the restaurant fills a need for dining options in Millwood.

The restaurant has generated a positive response from the community, some of whom have “been really anxious to see what’s been going on” at the building, Stockton said.

“We had many people stop by and ask what it’s going to be,” he said. “We just really want to support the community and be a place for the Millwood area to enjoy food and good times.”

Stockwell’s Chill n Grill will be open daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.