WSU Health Sciences series Wake Up with Research premieres Wednesday

WSU Health Sciences is launching a new virtual series that shares research by experts with the community.

The Wake Up with Research series launches at 7:30 Wednesday with a virtual event focusing on WSU’s COVID-19 research.

The virtual event is free, but RSVP is required at https://spokane.wsu.edu/wake-research-covid-research-across-wsu-system/.

The monthly virtual series will also feature WSU Health Sciences researchers’ contributions in the areas of COVID-19, sleep and performance, addictions, autism, cancer, aging, chronic disease, neuroscience and rare genetic disorders, among other things.

The series is hosted by Celestina Barbosa-Leiker, vice chancellor for Research for WSU Spokane, and Daryll DeWald, vice president for WSU Health Sciences and chancellor for WSU Spokane.

Future events will cover COVID-19’s affect on vulnerable populations and researchers’ positive impact on local and regional economies.