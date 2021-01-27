WSU Health Sciences series Wake Up with Research premieres Wednesday
Wed., Jan. 27, 2021
WSU Health Sciences is launching a new virtual series that shares research by experts with the community.
The Wake Up with Research series launches at 7:30 Wednesday with a virtual event focusing on WSU’s COVID-19 research.
The virtual event is free, but RSVP is required at https://spokane.wsu.edu/wake-research-covid-research-across-wsu-system/.
The monthly virtual series will also feature WSU Health Sciences researchers’ contributions in the areas of COVID-19, sleep and performance, addictions, autism, cancer, aging, chronic disease, neuroscience and rare genetic disorders, among other things.
The series is hosted by Celestina Barbosa-Leiker, vice chancellor for Research for WSU Spokane, and Daryll DeWald, vice president for WSU Health Sciences and chancellor for WSU Spokane.
Future events will cover COVID-19’s affect on vulnerable populations and researchers’ positive impact on local and regional economies.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.