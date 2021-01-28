In Othello, Adams County deputies find corpse in car, remains of at least one more person in trunk

Deputies arrived at a gruesome scene an hour before sunrise Thursday in a sprawling Othello neighborhood, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing blood on the hood of a car on the 2200 block of Charla Road, a tiny dirt alley that runs along a privacy fence and serves two small homes.

Just west of the two Charla Road homes is an open lot scattered with dry sagebrush in warmer months.

Inside the car, deputies found a corpse. As members of the Washington State Patrol crime lab team gathered evidence, they found remains from “other human deceased subjects” in the trunk. They were unidentifiable, the release said, “due to the extent of the bodies’ condition.”

“Investigations like these are very taxing and delicate,” Sheriff Dale Wagner wrote in the release. “We appreciate any cooperation from our community.”

Deputies haven’t identified suspects but are working with help from the Othello Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Washington State Patrol and others, the release said.

Wagner asked anyone with information about the deaths to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 659-1122. Callers can remain anonymous, the release said.