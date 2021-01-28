Area roundup: Weber State routs Idaho, keeping Vandals winless

From staff reports

Weber State built a double-digit lead in the first half and cruised to an 81-56 victory over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.

Zahir Porter led all scorers with 19 points for Weber State (8-4, 3-2).

Dillon Jones’ layup gave the visiting Wildcats a 37-24 lead with just over 2 minutes left in the first half. Weber State led 37-28 at the break.

Gabe Quinnett’s 3-pointer pulled the Vandals (0-12, 0-9) within 40-33 with 18:10 left in the contest, but Isiah Brown answered with a 3-pointer on the other end moments later to keep momentum in the Wildcats’ favor.

Weber State unleashed a 15-2 run in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Quinnett finished with 13 points for Idaho, and Scott Blakney added 12.

The teams play again in Moscow on Saturday at noon.

Women’s basketball

Sacramento State 82, Eastern Washington 76: Jazmin Carrasco scored 26 points, leading the Hornets (1-11, 1-8 Big Sky) past the Eagles (5-9, 4-5) in Sacramento, California.

EWU scored nine straight points and took a 45-44 lead on Grace Kirscher’s free throw with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The Eagles led 69-64 with 4:02 left, but Sacramento State scored the next nine points, taking the lead for good.

Maisie Burnham paced EWU with 25 points.

The teams play at Sacramento State again Saturday at noon.

• Idaho-Weber State postponed: The game between the Vandals and Wildcats in Ogden, Utah, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Further testing will see if the game can be rescheduled this weekend. The teams are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.