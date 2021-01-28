Avenue West to host photographers Pat Schilling, Kevin Montgomery
During the months of February and March, Avenue West Gallery will showcase photographs by Pat Schilling and Kevin Montgomery.
Spokane’s Schilling, the featured artist, focuses on landscape photography, especially urban landscapes. Montgomery is known for his night photography and photos of lighthouses on both coasts. Viewers can expect to see images taken in the Pacific Northwest and desert regions of Utah and Arizona.
Montgomery, originally from Washburn, Illinois, is the guest artist. He picked up his dad’s old camera as a young boy and has been taking photos ever since. Montgomery can often be found driving back roads in search of barns, old cars, wildlife, trees and landscapes that catch his eye.
He especially likes photographing broken windows, broken down cars and old barns. Montgomery hopes his images bring back fond memories for viewers.
Avenue West Gallery is located at 907 W. Boone Ave. The gallery is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Masks are required. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.org or call (509) 838-4999.
