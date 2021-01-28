Gonzaga forward Drew Timme on 10-player list for Karl Malone Award

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was named to the list of 10 candidates for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Timme, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Dallas, is second in the West Coast Conference in scoring (18.5 points) behind teammate Corey Kispert. Timme leads the conference in field-goal accuracy (61.2%) and he’s fifth in rebounding at 6.9.

He scored a career-high 29 points in a December victory over Virginia in Fort Worth, Texas, near his hometown.

Timme is the fourth Zag this week to be named to the top 10 for a position award, joining Jalen Suggs (Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award), Joel Ayayi (Jerry West Shooting Guard) and Kispert (Julius Erving Award). Baylor, Villanova, Michigan, LSU and Stanford each have two candidates for individual awards, with the top 10 for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award expected to be announced Friday.

Malone Award candidates include Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Duke’s Matthew Hurt, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, LSU’s Trendon Watford, Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Texas’ Greg Brown and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Fan voting for the individual awards begins Friday at hoophall awards.com.