Stream on Demand: Don’t ‘Freak’ out, there are lots of ‘Little Things’ to ‘Dig’ this week

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek play police detectives whose hunt for a serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles tips into obsession in “The Little Things” (2021, R). Jared Leto co-stars in the psychological thriller from “The Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock, which was initially produced as a theatrical release and now makes its debut on HBO Max on the same day as theaters. (HBO Max)

A young widow (Carey Mulligan) and a self-taught archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) in 1939 England embark on “The Dig” (2021, PG-13) when they excavate what turns into a major archaeological find on the woman’s estate. Based on a true story, the understated British drama co-stars Lily James and Johnny Flynn and streams two weeks after its brief theatrical release. (Netflix)

Another true story, Australian drama “Penguin Bloom” (2021, not rated) stars Naomi Watts as Sam Watts, a neuroscience nurse and mother of three left paralyzed after a near-fatal accident. Based on a memoir by Watts, the film explores her emotional journey as she struggles to cope with her new reality. Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver, and Rachel House also star. (Netflix)

International pick: Diane Kruger won the best actress prize at Cannes for “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017, R, with subtitles), an intimate thriller that plays out against the culture of white nationalism in Germany. (Amazon Prime)

Binge alert: My vote for the best high school show made, “Freaks and Geeks” (1999-2000, TV-PG) launched the careers of Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, John Francis Daley and Busy Philipps. Set in 1980, the one-season wonder created by Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) now streams with its original soundtrack restored and episodes in proper order. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Mel Gibson plays a weary, bitter Santa Claus and Walton Goggins is a hitman hired to kill this grizzled Chris Cringle in the comic thriller “Fatman” (2020, R).

The horror film “Come Play” (2020, PG-13) pits the parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) of a young boy against a malevolent force that uses electronic devices.

Netflix

Two Brooklyn-raised siblings connect with their Hawaiian heritage during a summer adventure in rural Oahu in the family-friendly “Finding ‘Ohana” (2021, not rated).

The four-part documentary “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints” (TV-14) follows a youth football program in inner city Brooklyn.

Streaming TV: “Outlander: Season 4” (TV-MA) journeys from 18th century Scotland to the colonies just before the American Revolution.

International passport: In the thriller “Below Zero” (Spain, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), a prisoner transfer van is attacked and stranded as the temperature plummets. Also new is the crime drama “50M2: Season 1” (Turkey, with subtitles) about a hitman on the run who attempts to start a new life as a tailor.

Kid stuff: “Go Dog Go: Season 1” (TV-Y) turns the classic kids book by P.D. Eastman into an animated series.

Amazon Prime Video

The award-winning indie drama “Compliance” (2012, R), inspired by real events, pushes blind obedience to authority to extremes in a fast food restaurant.

The great character actor Harry Dean Stanton takes his first and only leading role in “Lucky” (2017, not rated), a charming little character piece about a laconic old man confronted with his mortality.

International passport: Claes Bang is a museum curator mounting a controversial exhibit in “The Square” (Sweden, 2017, R, with subtitles), a dryly witty social satire set in the privileged world of high art and wealthy patrons that won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West co-star. Also new:

• “Headhunters” (Norway, 2012, R, with subtitles), a witty caper with a darkly comic edge starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau;

• Sexy historical drama “A Royal Affair” (Denmark, 2012, R, with subtitles) starring Alicia Vikander and Mads Mikkelsen;

• High-energy action thriller “Point Blank” (France, 2011, R, with subtitles).

Hulu

“Notturno” (Italy, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) chronicles the lives of people trying to survive the civil wars and ISIS attacks in the Middle East. The documentary directed by Gianfranco Rosi is Italy’s official entry for the 2021 Oscars.

Singer/songwriter Jann Arden stars in the Canadian comedy “Jann: Seasons 1 & 2” (TV-PG), originally shown in CMT.

New episodes of “Mixed-Ish: Season 2” (TV-PG) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max

A new special episode of the Emmy-winning drama “Euphoria” (2021, TV-MA) is now available.

Binge alert: The complete “Person of Interest” (2011-2016, TV-14), a mix of crime drama, conspiracy thriller and AI science fiction created by Jonathan Nolan before he made “Westworld,” and “Babylon 5” (1993-1998, TV-PG), one of the smartest science-fiction shows of the 20th century, are now streaming.

International passport: A French expatriate in Israel (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) is charged with her husband’s murder in the multinational thriller “Possessions: Season 1” (Israel/France, not rated, with subtitles). New episodes each Thursday.

Disney+

“Dinosaurs: Complete Series” (1991-1994, TV-PG) reimagines the classic family sitcom with dinosaurs (created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) in the modern world. Also newly arrived:

• Animated adventure fantasy “Epic” (2013, PG) with the voices of Amanda Seyfried, Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz and Beyonce Knowles;

• Family comedy “Ramona and Beezus” (2010, G) with Selena Gomez and Joey King, based on the beloved children’s novels by Beverly Cleary.

Other streams

Justin Timberlake is an ex-con who becomes an unlikely father figure to an abandoned boy in the redemption drama “Palmer” (2021, R). (Apple TV+)

Two half-brothers meet for the first time when they inherit a failing hotel after their father’s death in “Réunions: Season 1” (France, with subtitles). All episodes now streaming. (Acorn TV)

The documentary “The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World” (2020, not rated) explores the story behind the historic image of American runners Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists at the 1968 Olympics. (Sundance Now)

The cult science film comedy “Red Dwarf: Seasons 1-8” (1988-1999, TV-14) is newly remastered for streaming. (BritBox)

The award winning drama “Martin Eden” (Italy, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), adapted from Jack London’s novel, follows the journey of a working class man from itinerate sailor to successful writer. (Mubi)

Nine films “Directed by Bertrand Tavernier,” including his English-language near-future drama “Death Watch” (France, 1980, R) with Harvey Keitel, wily, blackly comic crime thriller “Coup de torchon” (France, 1981, not rated, with subtitles), and World War I drama “Captain Conan” (France, 1996, not rated, with subtitles), are featured on Criterion Chanel. Also new:

• A collection of “Documentary Shorts by Vittorio De Seta” recently restored by the Film Foundation, from “The Age of Swordfish” (Italy, 1954, with subtitles) to “The Forgotten” (Italy, 1959, with subtitles);

• The pagan horror double feature “The Wicker Man” (1973, R) and Ben Wheatley’s “Kill List” (2011, not rated);

• Don Siegel’s classic prison noir “Riot in Cell Block 11” (1954), presented with bonus material from the Criterion Collection special edition disc release.

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.