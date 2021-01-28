Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga thumps San Diego to remain unbeaten
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
Drew Timme scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No.1 Gonzaga overcame a sluggish start to rout host San Diego 90-62 on Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Corey Kispert added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference), while reserve guard Andrew Nembhard dished out 10 assists.
The Zags have now won 20 games in a row dating back to last season.
GU didn’t take its first lead until the 8:32 mark of the game as the Toreros (2-7, 1-5) slowed the pace and hit early shots. The Zags answered with a 15-0 run and never looked back.
Finn Sullivan paced USD with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
Gonzaga travels to Malibu, California, on Saturday to take on Pepperdine (5 p.m., ESPN2).
First half
0:00 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24
3:58 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24
7:56 – Gonzaga 20, San Diego 19
11:59 – Gonzaga 11, San Diego 11
15:57 – San Diego 9, Gonzaga 5
Halftime
Drew Timme has 13 points and five rebounds as the top-ranked Bulldogs overcame a sluggish start to take a double-digit lead against the Toreros in the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Corey Kispert has seven points and four boards for GU, while Jalen Suggs has six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
San Diego led for the first 10-plus minutes of the game before the Zags rattled off a 15-0 run.
Finn Sullivan is pacing USD with 10 points.
Second half
0:00 – Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
3:41 – Gonzaga 81, San Diego 60
6:32 – Gonzaga 74, San Diego 50
11:52 – Gonzaga 64, San Diego 42
16:06 – Gonzaga 46, San Diego 30
Starting 5
Pregame
