Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga thumps San Diego to remain unbeaten

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 28, 2021

Drew Timme scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No.1 Gonzaga overcame a sluggish start to rout host San Diego 90-62 on Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Corey Kispert added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference), while reserve guard Andrew Nembhard dished out 10 assists.

The Zags have now won 20 games in a row dating back to last season.

GU didn’t take its first lead until the 8:32 mark of the game as the Toreros (2-7, 1-5) slowed the pace and hit early shots. The Zags answered with a 15-0 run and never looked back.

Finn Sullivan paced USD with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Gonzaga travels to Malibu, California, on Saturday to take on Pepperdine (5 p.m., ESPN2).

First half

0:00 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24

3:58 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24

7:56 – Gonzaga 20, San Diego 19

11:59 – Gonzaga 11, San Diego 11

15:57 – San Diego 9, Gonzaga 5

Halftime

Drew Timme has 13 points and five rebounds as the top-ranked Bulldogs overcame a sluggish start to take a double-digit lead against the Toreros in the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Corey Kispert has seven points and four boards for GU, while Jalen Suggs has six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

San Diego led for the first 10-plus minutes of the game before the Zags rattled off a 15-0 run.

Finn Sullivan is pacing USD with 10 points.

Second half

0:00 – Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62

3:41 – Gonzaga 81, San Diego 60

6:32 – Gonzaga 74, San Diego 50

11:52 – Gonzaga 64, San Diego 42

16:06 – Gonzaga 46, San Diego 30

Starting 5

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Joey Calcaterra (USD) 14.7 43.3 95.0
Corey Kispert (GU) 20.6 58.2 89.4
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Yauhen Massalski (USD) 7.8 6.2 1.6
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.5 5.5 1.9
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Ben Pyle (USD) 2.6 0.9 25.5
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.9 3.0 26.8

Game preview

More Zags

