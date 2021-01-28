Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga thumps San Diego to remain unbeaten

Drew Timme scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No.1 Gonzaga overcame a sluggish start to rout host San Diego 90-62 on Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Corey Kispert added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference), while reserve guard Andrew Nembhard dished out 10 assists.

The Zags have now won 20 games in a row dating back to last season.

GU didn’t take its first lead until the 8:32 mark of the game as the Toreros (2-7, 1-5) slowed the pace and hit early shots. The Zags answered with a 15-0 run and never looked back.

Finn Sullivan paced USD with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Gonzaga travels to Malibu, California, on Saturday to take on Pepperdine (5 p.m., ESPN2).

Analysis: Gonzaga warms up after slow start, routs San Diego 90-62 Gonzaga’s slow starts are beginning to outnumber its fast ones. Noiseless environments inside arenas home and away are stacking up game after game. One might have something to do with the other.Thursday was another night when the top-ranked Bulldogs were sluggish early but eventually found their stride during a businesslike 90-62 road victory over San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. | Read more »

TV Take: Gonzaga felt right at home in Southern California thumping of San Diego There aren’t many places in the West Coast Conference in which the weather is better than that experienced at the University of San Diego. | Read more »

Difference makers: Drew Timme, Corey Kispert combine for 40 points in easy win Difference makers and turning point from Gonzaga’s game at San Diego on Jan. 28, 2021, in San Diego. | Read more »

First half

0:00 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24

Half: Zags 40-29, scored last five points on Watson jump hook and Kispert 3. GU shoots 57%, force 10 USD turnovers leading to 13 points.

Timme 13 points — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

3:58 – Gonzaga 31, San Diego 24

GU’s 15-0 run comes to an end, but Timme’s bucket while fouled gives Zags 31-24 edge. Timme has 12 points, FT coming up — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Great stretch for Strawther with a corner 3 and a steal and layup. GU up 29-19 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Zags’ run continues, Timme another bucket underneath, Suggs steal and dish to Kispert for a dunk. GU 24-19, 7:03 left. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

7:56 – Gonzaga 20, San Diego 19

First lead for GU after Timme three-point play and Suggs 3-ball. GU 20-19, 7:56 remaining. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

11:59 – Gonzaga 11, San Diego 11

Gonzaga even at 11 with San Diego. Toreros slowing the pace, as expected. Zags 5 of 9 FG, but three turnovers. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

15:57 – San Diego 9, Gonzaga 5

Zags sluggish at the start, down 9-5. GU has 2 FGs (one a 3 by Suggs) and 2 turnovers, San Diego’s Sullivan scoops up loose ball at top of key and drives for uncontested dunk — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Halftime

Drew Timme has 13 points and five rebounds as the top-ranked Bulldogs overcame a sluggish start to take a double-digit lead against the Toreros in the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Corey Kispert has seven points and four boards for GU, while Jalen Suggs has six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

San Diego led for the first 10-plus minutes of the game before the Zags rattled off a 15-0 run.

Finn Sullivan is pacing USD with 10 points.

Second half

0:00 – Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62

Final: Gonzaga 90-62. Five Zags in double figures. Timme and Kispert combined for 40 points. Sullivan 4 3s and 16 points for USD — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

3:41 – Gonzaga 81, San Diego 60

Few calls timeout after Sullivan’s fourth 3-pointer and a sloppy stretch defensively. GU up 81-58 with 4:35 left — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Zags got 𝕕𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕤 👊 pic.twitter.com/D78Gq6KuLf — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 29, 2021

6:32 – Gonzaga 74, San Diego 50

GU 74-48 after another USD turnover and Ayayi layup — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Zags stretch lead to 26 with 9:40 left. Timme, Kispert and Suggs with 52 of the 69 points. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

11:52 – Gonzaga 64, San Diego 42

Suggs with a rare 4-point play, then a steal and dunk gives GU 64-40 lead. Watson called for fourth foul on USD field goal, 64-42, FT coming up — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

GU’s biggest lead, 55-35, after Kispert 3 trailing break. Kispert 16 points and 6 boards. Timme 15 and 6. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Toreros turnover (12 so far in a lower possession game) and Kispert converts with driving layup. GU 48-30, early second half. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

16:06 – Gonzaga 46, San Diego 30

Zags open up 46-30 lead, timeout USD after Suggs’ putback and Ayayi backcourt cut layup off Timme feed. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Zags open turnover with a turnover and third foul on Watson. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Starting 5

Gonzaga same starters: Suggs, Kispert, Ayayi, Watson and Timme. Calcaterra not starting for USD, which is also without starting center Yauhen Massalski and starting guard Frankie Hughes — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

Pregame

Gonzaga without back-up center Oumar Ballo (thumb injury) tonight vs. San Diego. He’ll be evaluated weekly, according to GU — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 29, 2021

On the latest “Katz Chats #WCChoops,” @TheAndyKatz talks with @AndrewNembhard from top-ranked @ZagMBB about fitting in with a new squad and the potential to win a national title! pic.twitter.com/xE0VbapG5E — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) January 28, 2021

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Joey Calcaterra (USD) 14.7 43.3 95.0 Corey Kispert (GU) 20.6 58.2 89.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Yauhen Massalski (USD) 7.8 6.2 1.6 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.5 5.5 1.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Ben Pyle (USD) 2.6 0.9 25.5 Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.9 3.0 26.8

Game preview

Gonzaga tangles with San Diego program slowed by pandemic It’s been bumpy on and off the court for the Toreros, who face their biggest challenge of the season when they entertain Gonzaga on Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. | Read more »

Gonzaga-San Diego key matchup: Joey Calcaterra has been steady producer for sluggish Toreros Junior guard Joey Calcaterra has been a steady point producer for a San Diego team that has struggled to score at times. | Read more »

More Zags

West Coast Conference among those debating conference tournament conundrum The West Coast Conference was one of the few to complete its conference basketball tournament last March before the COVID-19 pandemic applied the brakes on the sports world, including the NCAA Tournament. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert in top 10 for Julius Erving Award Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award’s top 10. | Read more »