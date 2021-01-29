Area roundup: Idaho women hit 14 3-pointers in win over Weber State
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
Beyonce Bea had 23 points and eight rebounds as Idaho torched Weber State from 3-point range en route to a 76-53 victory Friday night in Ogden, Utah.
The Vandals (8-5, 7-2 Big Sky) hit 14 3-pointers, led by Janie King’s four . King finished with 19 points, while Gabi Harrington had 17 points and nine rebounds.
The game was pushed back a day to allow for additional COVID-19 testing.
Idaho shot 38% from the floor and 32.6% (14 for 43) from 3-point range.
Jayden Matthews paced Weber State (0-10, 0-7) with 13 points.
The teams will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Whitworth women win season opener: Megan Dorney scored 18 points, Quincy McDeid nearly notched a double-double and Whitworth topped visiting Pacific Lutheran 78-76 at the Fieldhouse.
McDeid scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates (1-0, 1-0 Northwest Conference). Whitworth had its first four games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
Emma Janousek paced the Lutes (0-3, 0-3) with a game-high 23 points.
The Pirates will go for a sweep at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.