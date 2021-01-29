Area roundup: Idaho women hit 14 3-pointers in win over Weber State

From staff reports

Beyonce Bea had 23 points and eight rebounds as Idaho torched Weber State from 3-point range en route to a 76-53 victory Friday night in Ogden, Utah.

The Vandals (8-5, 7-2 Big Sky) hit 14 3-pointers, led by Janie King’s four . King finished with 19 points, while Gabi Harrington had 17 points and nine rebounds.

The game was pushed back a day to allow for additional COVID-19 testing.

Idaho shot 38% from the floor and 32.6% (14 for 43) from 3-point range.

Jayden Matthews paced Weber State (0-10, 0-7) with 13 points.

The teams will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Whitworth women win season opener: Megan Dorney scored 18 points, Quincy McDeid nearly notched a double-double and Whitworth topped visiting Pacific Lutheran 78-76 at the Fieldhouse.

McDeid scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates (1-0, 1-0 Northwest Conference). Whitworth had its first four games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.

Emma Janousek paced the Lutes (0-3, 0-3) with a game-high 23 points.

The Pirates will go for a sweep at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.