The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sunday, January 31, 2021  Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Days of Decadence

❤ Share Joy ❤ Treat Yourself ❤ Shop Local
News >  Spokane

January 2021 brought less snow than usual, with about an inch forecast for next week

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021

Tom Miller and his dog, Dougal, a 2-year-old Scottish Terrier, have a field day walking in the snow at Hazel's Creek natural area near 42nd Street and Ray Avenue, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Spokane. The city got less snow than usual this January, but has still had more than normal for the entire season.  (Dan Pelle/THESPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Tom Miller and his dog, Dougal, a 2-year-old Scottish Terrier, have a field day walking in the snow at Hazel's Creek natural area near 42nd Street and Ray Avenue, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Spokane. The city got less snow than usual this January, but has still had more than normal for the entire season.  (Dan Pelle/THESPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a colder, snowier winter than usual for Washington this year, but January clocked in below average for snow.

With warmer days than usual at the start of the month, January brought 2.8 inches of rain and melted snow by Friday, up from the average 1.69 inches of rain in that time, said Ken Daniel, National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.

Snow was significantly down from usual, with 3.5 inches of snow this month compared to the average 10.9 inches by Jan. 29, Daniel said.

Meteorologists expected snow to move into Spokane Saturday and stick around until Tuesday, with light snowfall amounting to less than an inch, he said.

Overall, Spokane has still had a snowier season than usual, including October’s surprise snowstorm. Since the fall, Spokane has received 38.3 inches of snow. The average for that time period is 33.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane