January 2021 brought less snow than usual, with about an inch forecast for next week

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a colder, snowier winter than usual for Washington this year, but January clocked in below average for snow.

With warmer days than usual at the start of the month, January brought 2.8 inches of rain and melted snow by Friday, up from the average 1.69 inches of rain in that time, said Ken Daniel, National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.

Snow was significantly down from usual, with 3.5 inches of snow this month compared to the average 10.9 inches by Jan. 29, Daniel said.

Meteorologists expected snow to move into Spokane Saturday and stick around until Tuesday, with light snowfall amounting to less than an inch, he said.

Overall, Spokane has still had a snowier season than usual, including October’s surprise snowstorm. Since the fall, Spokane has received 38.3 inches of snow. The average for that time period is 33.