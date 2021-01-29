Police: Woman leaves purse with gun in car, 20-time convicted felon uses slingshot to steal it

A man convicted of 20 felonies since 2000 used a slingshot to break into a woman’s car and steal her purse, which contained a handgun, officers said.

A woman at Planet Fitness on North Ash Street left her purse in her car Wednesday — in it, her handgun, ID and credit cards, according to a Spokane Police news release.

When she reported the purse missing around noon, police reviewed surveillance footage at a nearby business, the release said.

The video showed a man from a black Dodge Ram pickup, license plate partially visible, exiting his truck and “launch something” at the car’s window, breaking it, according to the release.

Thursday the SPD Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) found the pickup in Airway Heights. Police detained driver Michael Lester, 43, and a search of the truck led them to a slingshot. Lester pointed officers to the purse and they found all of its reported contents, the release said.

Lester has been convicted of 20 felonies since 2000, 18 of which involved theft, burglary or possession of stolen property, according to the release.

Authorities booked Lester in Spokane County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm from a car, second-degree theft from a car and vehicle trespassing, the release said.