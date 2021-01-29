Stage Left Theater launches Alone Together series with ‘An Iliad’
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
To launch its Alone Together series, Stage Left Theater presents “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The show will be performed virtually Friday through Sunday and Feb. 4-7.
As the title suggests, “An Iliad” is a modern-day retelling of the Homer classic, bringing the story of the Trojan War and the present day together. The story is told in an empty theater, with just one person, a storyteller (Robert Tombari as the Poet), on stage.
This storyteller is fated to tell the tale of the Trojan War throughout history.
“An Iliad,” which was adapted from the Robert Fagles’ translation of “The Iliad,” won the 2012 Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding solo show and the 2012 Obie Award special citation.
Stage Left’s production is directed by Susan Hardie, stage managed by Elizabeth Kitzig and features tech and videography from Paul J. Watts.
The production was funded by a Spokane Arts Grant Awards grant.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for students, seniors and military and $20 for general admission. Purchase tickets to stream “An Iliad” at stagelefttheater.org.
