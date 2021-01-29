Whitworth men’s basketball games postponed by COVID-19 protocols

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth’s men’s basketball home games Friday and Saturday against Pacific Lutheran were postponed in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Pirates women’s games Friday and Saturday at the Fieldhouse against the Lutes were not affected.

Whitworth’s men are scheduled to play at home next weekend against Whitman; those games may also be affected, according to a Whitworth news release.

Whitworth is 4-3 overall and off to a 2-0 start to its 12-game Northwest Conference season, which includes only the three other teams that play in Washington: Puget Sound, PLU and Whitman. These are the first games on this year’s schedule to be postponed.