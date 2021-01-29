Whitworth men’s basketball games postponed by COVID-19 protocols
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
Whitworth’s men’s basketball home games Friday and Saturday against Pacific Lutheran were postponed in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
No makeup dates have been announced.
Pirates women’s games Friday and Saturday at the Fieldhouse against the Lutes were not affected.
Whitworth’s men are scheduled to play at home next weekend against Whitman; those games may also be affected, according to a Whitworth news release.
Whitworth is 4-3 overall and off to a 2-0 start to its 12-game Northwest Conference season, which includes only the three other teams that play in Washington: Puget Sound, PLU and Whitman. These are the first games on this year’s schedule to be postponed.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.