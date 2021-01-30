Area roundup: Whitworth women’s basketball game postponed at halftime due to health and safety concerns

Staff and wire reports

Whitworth and Pacific Lutheran postponed their Northwest Conference women’s basketball game at halftime Saturday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and game management staff, we decided to suspend the remainder of today’s Whitworth-PLU women’s basketball game at halftime in line with the NCAA’s coronavirus protocols,” Whitworth athletic director Tim Demant said, noting a resumption would be determined later.

Whitworth led 37-26 through two quarters.

Idaho 74, Weber State 62: Beyonce Bea scored 24 points, and the Vandals (9-5, 8-2 Big Sky) rallied to defeat the Wildcats (0-11, 0-8) in Moscow, Idaho.

Gabi Harrington added 18 points for Idaho, which trailed 17-12 after the first period but outscored the Wildcats 41-24 over the next two.

Eastern Washington 73, Sacramento State 61: Maisie Burnham and Grace Kirscher scored 19 points apiece to propel the Eagles (6-9, 5-5 Big Sky) past the Hornets (1-12, 1-9) in Sacramento, California.

Men’s basketball

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had a career-high 23 points as Weber State beat Idaho 81-62 in Moscow, Idaho.

Dontay Bassett had 15 points, four assists and three blocks for Weber State (9-4, 4-2 Big Sky).

Gabe Quinnett scored 13 points for the Vandals (0-13, 0-10).

From staff reports