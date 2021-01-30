Authorities identify Idaho remains as those of missing backpacker

Associated Press

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — Human remains found in a remote area of west-central Idaho have been identified as an Idaho man who went missing a decade ago while backpacking, authorities said Friday.

The remains of Todd William Hofflander were identified using DNA analysis, the Idaho County coroner said.

Authorities told the Lewiston Tribune that the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend.

A hunter found the remains in April 2020 in the Bernard Creek area in west-central Idaho west of Riggins.

The hunter took a camera found with the remains and turned it over to authorities. It contained photos of Hofflander.

Authorities went to the area and collected the remains. The remains have been sent to the Ada County coroner’s office for additional review.