A Grip on Sports: Changes, big and small, are with us always and no more so than this past year

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Change is a constant. Always. But no sports year has seen more change more often than the past 12 months. We can all agree on that, right? From huge – no March Madness? – to miniscule, there seems to be something every day – and at least twice on Saturdays.

• Here’s a small change that might become a big one about 5:04 this evening. With the cancellation of Kentucky and Texas yesterday, ESPN moved the Gonzaga game from ESPN2 to ESPN. The Worldwide Leader put the word out, as did GU, but who knows how many folks heard it, what with all that is going on. So here’s another warning. Don’t program the DVR for ESPN2. Just to be safe, don’t even turn that channel on today. Keep the cable box on ESPN. You’ll thank me later, if you are late to the party.

And don’t call the folks in the S-R sports department if you can’t find the game. They’ll be busy.

There are other changes in these parts as well today. Whitworth was set to host Pacific Lutheran yesterday and today. Neither will be played. COVID-19, of course. That comes on the heels of Eastern Washington moving its home weekend series against Sacramento State to Sunday and Monday.

As you read through the links below, you’ll probably notice more changes, especially in the Pac-12 schedule. It’s the nature of the unseen beast.

• Ken Griffey Jr. back in baseball? OK, that’s a good idea. If only to see Junior’s smile once in a while. Talk about a flashback.

Was there ever a better smile in Pacific Northwest sports history? Every time it appeared, it gave us joy. And when it went away, Mudville was darker for it.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday he’s hired Griffey as a special assistant, with Griffey’s main responsibilities centered round youth development.

It’s a perfect hire in every way but one. Do not let children watch Griffey’s swing. He made his long, languorous stroke seem so easy, so pure, so simple, he basically ruined a generation of Northwest players who tried to imitate something that was impossible for others to replicate.

• Are we wrong or has someone in the public eye died every day in the past 12 months? It sure seems that way, whether it be a Hollywood celebrity, a personal hero or a sports star. Or some combination of both.

Friday it was former Temple men’s basketball coach John Chaney, a towering figure on the Owl sidelines for many years. But it just as easily could have been Cicely Tyson, the diminutive actress that starred in a groundbreaking movie of my youth. Or Cloris Leachman or Larry King or Hank Aaron or Tommy Lasorda.

It would sure be appreciated if we could go a week or two with a bit of a pause in this trend.

Gonzaga: It’s been rainy the past few days in Southern California, but that won’t be the case today. Nope, the Zags will leave sunshine and clear skies as they head into Firestone Fieldhouse this evening to face Pepperdine. Jim Meehan has a preview of the teams’ second meeting in 16 days. He also has the key matchup. … The women also face a sequel, though they last played Saint Mary’s four weeks ago. Jim Allen takes a look at today’s game in Moraga. … Elsewhere in the WCC, it’s only his second year in Provo, but Mark Pope’s BYU teams have yet to lose back-to-back games.

WSU: There is little you can bank ever year in sports. One, though, is the Stanford women defeating the Cougars, no matter if the game is in the Bay Area or in Pullman. Or if the teams play twice in three days. The Cardinal made it 69 consecutive wins over Washington State with a 77-49 victory yesterday. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, the conference office was able to distribute the expected amount of money to schools in the 2020 fiscal year. The distribution for 2021 won’t be anywhere close. … It’s still early in the search for Larry Scott’s successor, but here is a trio of names. … Is it a good time to reboot the entire conference office? … How the heck did Washington fix its offense so quickly? … The Oregon State offense took a step backward against USC. … The Oregon women have joined the growing list of programs on pause. … There is a glut of big men at Colorado. … Utah is dealing with a tough stretch. … UCLA can’t afford to lose another game. … As we said, schedule changes are all the rage, including with Arizona State. … Arizona is staring at its third conference game in a week. … Stanford is the conference’s surprise team right now. … In football news, another Sirmon will be on Washington’s roster in 2021. … Colorado has filled its coaching staff. So has USC, though the Trojans promoted from within. … One of Arizona’s new hires has a Northwest pedigree. And attitude.

Idaho: The Vandal women routed Weber State in Ogden. … Around the Big Sky, Northern Arizona upset Northern Colorado to get the men’s basketball weekend underway. … Football practice has started around the conference, including at Weber State and Idaho State.

Whitworth: As we mentioned, the Pirate men won’t be playing this weekend. Yep, the virus has invaded the program. Dan Thompson has more on the games with Pacific Lutheran being postponed and next weekend’s contests with Whitman in danger.

Preps: Dave Nichols spent part of his Friday talking with Larry Weir. It’s the centerpiece of Larry’s most recent Press Box podcast.

Seahawks: The Hawks made it official yesterday. Shane Waldron is the new offensive coordinator. And there was another hire, also off the Rams’ staff. Interesting. … Jamal Adams is in Pete Carroll’s corner.

Mariners: There is no way the Griffey news could pass without Larry Stone sharing his thoughts. And it shouldn’t.

