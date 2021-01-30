Locally Writ: Retired criminal defense lawyer releases debut true-crime work ‘Helena Star’

Born and raised in Spokane, Stewart Riley left home to study law at the University of Washington in the 1960s. After law school, Riley decided to stay in Seattle.

“I knew I was headed toward the criminal defense arena,” Riley said. His concentration, criminal defense specializing in cases with international ramifications, would require him to live in a bigger city.

But over the years, his love for Spokane has brought him back often to visit friends and family and escape the rain in Seattle.

Riley was a reluctant writer; it took friends and mentors years to persuade him to share stories from his career.

“My canned response was that I was too lazy, which was probably true,” he said.

But five years ago, after he closed his practice, he suddenly had too much time on his hands to avoid writing the book any longer.

In 2019, Riley finally compiled a list of old cases that, he thought, might make interesting reading. The case behind “Helena Star,” his debut true-crime work, was right at the top.

“I mean I knew the case had been incredibly fascinating and wild and crazy, but I had forgotten so much of what had occurred,” he said. “So I kept delving a little further and further … and the more I looked at what I had, the more I realized I had a story that was worth telling.”

On April 17, 1978, 140 miles off the coast of Washington, the U.S. Coast Guard seized the aging freighter Helena Star along with its cargo, 37 tons of marijuana valued at $74 million.

In “Helena Star,” Riley recounts his experience representing the ship’s captain, Roman Ferrer Rubies, in the case of one of the largest pot busts in Washington state history.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” he said of “Helena Star,” explaining that while he was familiar with legal writing, “writing a book and writing legal briefs are two totally different things.”

He knew how to write for lawyers, but this time he wanted to write for a wider audience. Fortunately, he already had plenty of the relevant research materials stored in his basement.

So, he set to work rereading mountains of newspaper clippings and court transcripts and interviewing the surviving parties, all the while clarifying and simplifying the case details to make the story more digestible.

“I basically took all of 2019 to write it,” he said. But “the more I got into it, the more I actually had fun.”

To aspiring authors, Riley offered the following advice:

“It is so difficult to find a publisher these days. I had no agent, no professional editor, and I was able to get it published. If the determination and desire are there, with stick-to-it-iveness, you can do it.”

“Helena Star: An Epic Adventure Through the Murky World of International Drug Smuggling” is available at bookshop.org and stewriley.com.