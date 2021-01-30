Spokane Valley-based Kaspien hits $1 billion milestone

Kaspien achieved a milestone as the company marked $1 billion in sales this week.

The Spokane Valley-based ecommerce growth platform has benefited from a rise in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic with gains in net revenue, gross-merchandise value and gross-profit gains.

“This milestone is a testament to the year over year revenue growth that we’ve made and will continue to make,” Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra said in an email. “We’re in aggressive-growth mode now and the next milestone is $10 billion.

“This milestone also comes at a time we kick off 2021 with a new mission statement,” he continued, “to optimize and grow brands on today’s leading online marketplaces.”

Founded in 2008, Kaspien offers software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target and eBay, among other online marketplaces. The company builds and uses proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization and fulfillment efficiency to generate revenue growth for brands.

Chopra took the helm as CEO of the company in 2019 and led its rebranding from etailz to Kaspien last year to reflect its growth into a retailer, e-commerce agency and software provider.

The company secured more than $30 million in financing to develop new products, expand inventory and grow retail partnerships.

Earlier this month, Kaspien announced a partnership with Levin Consulting, which develops strategies for growing consumer technology brands in the retail sector through product expansion, brand licensing and acquisitions.The partnership will allow the two companies to combine Amazon, e-commerce and retail expertise for clients, according to a news release.