Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Holy Family Hospital

We were fortunate to receive the first COVID vaccine on 21 January at Holy Family Hospital. The procedure was extremely well-organized. The medical personnel and volunteers were most helpful, gracious, and pleasant as they processed us through the many steps, including scheduling a date to receive our second injection.

We hope that all future injection sites will be as efficient and successful. our sincere “thank you” to the entire crew at Holy Family Hospital.

Joyce and Tom Rulon

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430