Thank you, Holy Family Hospital

We were fortunate to receive the first COVID vaccine on 21 January at Holy Family Hospital. The procedure was extremely well-organized. The medical personnel and volunteers were most helpful, gracious, and pleasant as they processed us through the many steps, including scheduling a date to receive our second injection.

We hope that all future injection sites will be as efficient and successful. our sincere “thank you” to the entire crew at Holy Family Hospital.

Joyce and Tom Rulon

Spokane