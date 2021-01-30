Two semis crash in foggy conditions west of Spokane

With thick fog and snow in eastern Washington , two semis crashed in separate incidents Friday, troopers said.

The truck crashed just before 6 p.m. at milepost 12 on State Route 25, 12 miles north of Davenport, injuring the driver, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Facing the same fog about 10 miles north of Ellensburg, just past exit 101 for Thorp Highway, a westbound semi-truck slipped across the I-90 median, through eastbound lanes and rolled off the side of the road, according to a tweet from trooper John Bryant.

That driver was uninjured and did not hit any other cars “miraculously,” Bryant said in a video tweeted Friday afternoon.

“This could’ve been a real disaster, folks,” Bryant said.