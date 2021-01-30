Two semis crash in foggy conditions west of Spokane
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 30, 2021
With thick fog and snow in eastern Washington , two semis crashed in separate incidents Friday, troopers said.
The truck crashed just before 6 p.m. at milepost 12 on State Route 25, 12 miles north of Davenport, injuring the driver, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Facing the same fog about 10 miles north of Ellensburg, just past exit 101 for Thorp Highway, a westbound semi-truck slipped across the I-90 median, through eastbound lanes and rolled off the side of the road, according to a tweet from trooper John Bryant.
That driver was uninjured and did not hit any other cars “miraculously,” Bryant said in a video tweeted Friday afternoon.
“This could’ve been a real disaster, folks,” Bryant said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.