Spokane County reports 142 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

Another 142 people in Spokane County have contracted COVID-19, health officials reported Sunday.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported the new cases Sunday afternoon, the last day of January. A total of 7,750 new cases were reported in the county in January.

The district has reported 504 deaths following a positive diagnosis since the pandemic began. The first cases in Spokane County were reported March 14, 2020.

The district reported 105 people were hospitalized Sunday due to COVID-19.

The Washington Health Department reported Saturday that nearly 617,000 doses of vaccine had been administered. CHAS Health is continuing to run a vaccine distribution site at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Patients must schedule an appointment there to be vaccinated.

More than 166,000 people tested positive for the virus in the United States on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The university reported 3,604 more Americans died of the virus on Saturday.