Opinion >  Letters

Thanks for the COVID articles

Thank you, Spokesman-Review, for your series of front-page articles on COVID from the health care providers’ perspective. By including the patients’ stories as well the toll it takes on the lives and souls of health care workers, you are making the compounding effects of this virus real for your readers.

COVID is sickening and killing Inland Northwest and Northern Idaho citizens of all ages. I hope that people realize that wearing a mask and physical distancing is an opportunity to preserve life as well as the physical and economic health of all of us as a community.

Cynthia Cilyo

Spokane

 

