The Dirt: Spokane Public Schools files building permits for Joe Albi Stadium replacement project

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with plans to replace Joe Albi Stadium with a smaller multiuse facility in northwest Spokane.

The school district applied for seven building permits with the city last week to construct the 31,000-square-foot stadium at 4918 W. Wellesley Ave.

The permits, valued at $26 million, call for a 17,600 square feet of locker room space, two concession areas totaling 1,490 square feet, 1,040-square-foot ticketing area, three restrooms totaling 9,800 square feet and a 1,080-square-foot press box, according to the application.

Spokane-based ALSC Architects is designing the project.

Garco Construction, of Spokane, is the project contractor.

The project is designed to “provide a more intimate spectator experience for high school sports,” by reducing capacity from 25,000 to 5,000 seats, according to ALSC Architects website.

Other amenities at the stadium include a playground, food truck zone and a selfie platform.

The new Joe Albi Stadium is one of several projects funded through a $495.3 million bond approved by voters in 2018.

The bond also included funding for the Northwest Middle School at Albi, which will be built south of the stadium at 5020 W. Wellesley Ave. and is slated to open in August 2022.

The Joe Albi Stadium replacement project is estimated to be complete in 2022.

County action paves way for URM growth

Spokane County’s building and planning department has approved a change of use permit to convert a 101,750-square-foot existing warehouse into a dry food storage and distribution facility for URM Stores Inc.

The Spokane-based grocery distributor purchased the more than 13-acre site at 6102 S. Hayford Road for $3.7 million in September, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Mercier Architecture & Planning, of Spokane Valley, is designing the project.

The project valuation is $12.4 million, according to the permit application.

URM, founded in 1921, is a member-owned grocery distributor that provides services to customers in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

URM built its existing 330,000-square-foot warehouse at 7511 N. Freya St. in 1960. It added 150,000 square feet of space to the warehouse in 1975.

In 2015, URM completed a third expansion to the warehouse, bringing the building’s size to 685,000 square feet.

URM was not immediately available for a comment on the West Plains expansion project.Spokane-based Leone & Keeble Inc. is the project contractor. Bernardo|Wills Architects, of Spokane, is designing the project.

The permit valuation is $990,000, according to the application.