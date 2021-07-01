Fourth of July weekend includes fireworks, parade and music

Now that the record heat wave of the past week has tapered off, Fourth of July is this weekend, and here are a handful of options:

The Fourth of July with Wesley Arai

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (127 E. 12th Ave.) invites community members to picnic on the cathedral grounds during a free concert given by guest carillonneur Wesley Arai and Byrl Cinnamon at noon on Sunday. The concert is co-sponsored by the Cathedral Music Ministry and Youth & Family Ministries. For more information, go to stjohns-cathedral.org and search “St. John’s Concert.” Admission: FREE

Spokane fireworks

Independence Day fireworks displays will be produced in several locations around Spokane, including the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (5701 N. Assembly St.), Ferris High School (3020 E. 37th Ave.), Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St.) and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (12320 E. Upriver Drive). All displays will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday and will last roughly 6 minutes. Parking lots at all locations will open at 9 p.m. Locals are encouraged to watch the displays from home where possible. For more information, got to visitspokane.com and search “4th of July.” Admission: FREE

A dazzling celebration

Northern Quest Resort & Casino will host its annual Fireworks Spectacular at 10 p.m. on Sunday, preceded by an opening ceremony honoring Kalispel Tribal members and Northern Quest team members who have served in the Armed Forces at 9 p.m. Special guest and Kalispel descendant EmmaRose Sullivan will sing the national anthem in Salish.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with children’s activities, outdoor music and a selection of culinary offerings, including Ben and Jerry’s, Netty’s Frybread and Fatburger. Concessions will open at 6 p.m. To RSVP, visit Northern Quest Casino on Facebook, select “4th of July Celebration!” under events and click “going.”

Fourth of July festival and parade

Beginning Saturday at noon, the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July festival will feature all-ages activities, including entertainment from Dreams Are Forever with live performances by Disney and Star Wars characters, carnival rides and cotton candy by Paradise Amusements.

Celebrations on Sunday will continue at 11 a.m. with a parade down Sherman Avenue running from 15th Street to Independence Point, followed by an “all-day” festival, ending with the annual fireworks display at dusk. For more information, go to Coeur d’Alene 4th of July Festival on Facebook.