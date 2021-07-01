Heat appears to have led to 5 deaths in Spokane

From staff reports

Five deaths in Spokane during this week’s record-breaking temperatures appear to be related to the heat, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The causes of death haven’t been confirmed, however.

Triple-digit temperatures hit Spokane starting on Sunday and broke city’s all time record for the hottest day on Tuesday at 109 degrees.

The high temperature on Wednesday was 104, a record high for the day.

Temperatures today will be lower with an expected high of 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures have remained warm overnight during the heatwave. The low temperature the last two nights in Spokane only reached 78 degrees – the highest low temperatures ever recorded, weather service said.

Overnight much needed rain fell in parts of Spokane, including downtown and in the northwest part of town, said Steven Van Horn, a weather service meteorologist. Radar estimated about a quarter of an inch fell.

The weather service earlier issued a red flag warning because of lightning, but that has since expired because no more lightning is expected today, Van Horn said.

Shafiq Moltafet contributed to this report.