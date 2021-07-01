Man dies after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

A man died Wednesday night after being struck by two vehicles as he tried to cross Sullivan Road just south of Mission Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday where they found a male in his 50s in the southbound lanes of traffic at the 900 block of North Sullivan Road, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Deputies started chest compressions and were assisted by Spokane Valley Fire, but officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, the release said.

Investigators from the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit spoke to both drivers and several witnesses at the scene.

They gathered that the man did not use a crosswalk, attempted to go across Sullivan into the southbound lanes, and was hit by a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the SUV told police they did not see the man in time to stop, the release said.

After the first collision, the victim was propelled into the middle lane and was struck again by a Toyota Prius, according to police.

Police said both drivers cooperated with the investigation. Both said they did not see the pedestrian and did not have time to stop.

Investigators encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Cpl. Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195.