Man suspected of murder arrested at Balfour Park

Deputies approached a man suspected of illegal camping in Balfour Park Thursday but ended up arresting him on suspicion of murder, they said.

Around 4 p.m., a Spokane Valley deputy approached two males allegedly camped illegally under a tent at Balfour Park, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

One of them was found to be Zane McDonald, 27. McDonald is a suspect in the murder of Anthony Plumb, who was 58 when he was found dead in his home on April 23.

The suspect surrendered without incident after another deputy showed up to help with the arrest, the release said. McDonald was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, with his bond set at $1 million, said the release.

The other male at the park was given contacts for resources and a warning not to camp at the park anymore, the release said.