Marvel assembled: Heroes rise and fall with our list of the top 10 best MCU movies

By Paul Sell For The Spokesman-Review

With “Black Widow” set to be the 24th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 9, now feels like a great time to reflect on the best films this franchise has offered. There have been so many great ones, but here are 10 of the best entries.

10. “Iron Man” (2008) – The Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly started off on a high note. More than a decade later, and Robert Downey Jr.’s first turn as Tony Stark is just as charismatic, witty and triumphant as it was in 2008.

What makes “Iron Man” still enjoyable is the struggle that Tony goes through to create his suit, and there’s a lot of them, and yet having the spirit to learn from those mistakes to come out even stronger.

9. “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) – While this is the newest entry in the MCU, this one has really stuck with me simply because of how surprising and suspenseful it is. This is accomplished through one of the best performances in the entire canon of Marvel films from Jake Gyllenhaal, who weaves this complex web of over-the-top ham and quiet contemplation.

His performance amplifies everyone around him, especially Tom Holland, who has matured from his first outing as everyone’s favorite web-crawler.

8. “Ant-Man” (2015) – One of the most overlooked films in the MCU, “Ant-Man” is one of the funniest, boldest and inventive heist movies ever created. This film is bursting with charm and well-handled drama, powered by great performances from Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly.

Plus, Paul Rudd’s turn as a hero is a far cry from other Marvel heroes, which is an excellent change of pace since his powers are as wacky as he is. I’d take “Ant-Man” over any “Ocean’s” heist movie any day.

7. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) – This one is everything that the previous Thor movies weren’t – bold, wild, colorful and, above all else, fun. “Ragnarok” is insanity incarnate, and it embraces that zaniness from the start.

This one might have the best pure comedy of any Marvel movie while still having a blast with its Asgard setting. It’s difficult not to crack a smile just thinking about it.

6. “Black Panther” (2018) – Of all the solo-hero movies, “Black Panther” is certainly the best Marvel has done to date. It is a wonderfully atmospheric, well-paced movie, with one of the most honest, relatable villains, bolstered by an outstanding performance from Michael B. Jordan.

Most importantly, it captures the hopes and dreams of an entire culture, offering a gateway to a lush and diverse world.

5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) – It is difficult not to be impressed by “Infinity War.” More than two dozen main characters, an epic that spans across a large portion of the galaxy, some of the best action sequences of any Marvel movie, especially the fight on Titan, and it still finds time for well-written drama.

This is accomplished because Thanos’ goals and journey are so captivating. Of all these great heroes and characters, Thanos is the main character of “Infinity War,” and he does not disappoint.

4. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) – Certainly among one of the greats that Marvel has made, “The Winter Soldier” not only works as a wonderful political/spy thriller, but also as a challenge of old ideals and values in a harsh and unforgiving world. Steve Rogers is our lens through which we see this brave, new world, but the Russo brothers handle it so well.

3. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) – Now take that struggle between right and wrong from “The Winter Solider” and add a personal, yet passionate conflict between its leads, and you get one of the most human superhero movies ever created.

The reason “Civil War” works so well is because both sides of the argument are handled so well, with Steve Rogers and Tony Stark representing each side.

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – Marvel went all out on its final chapter for most of these heroes, and it paid off masterfully. “Endgame” is both a love letter to superhero movies and an excellent tale of redemption, loss and triumph.

Every single actor turns in a captivating performance, but the real winner goes to Robert Downey Jr., who shows the wisdom and maturity this last decade has taught him.

1. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) – This one is everything a superhero story should be – witty, imaginative, hard-fought, thrilling and emotional, and it gives us flawed characters who strive to be better than themselves. And, unlike all these other entries, this film was a massive risk.

The general public didn’t care about the Guardians before this movie, and it’s difficult to get invested when two of your main characters are a talking tree and a raccoon. Yet, James Gunn and his crew made it work better than any other Marvel movie I’ve seen.