Motorcyclist killed in south Spokane County crash

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon on Mallory Prairie Road near South Harrison Road near Tyler.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a severely injured male rider around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Spokane County Fire crews provided medical aid to the victim, who was in his 20s, but pronounced the rider dead.

Traffic Unit Investigators and deputies began an investigation there, where they gathered the rider traveled north on Mallory Prairie and failed to negotiate a a curve in the road, the release said.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet while driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the guardrail and was thrown.

South Mallory Prairie Road was expected to be closed until Thursday evening, the release said.