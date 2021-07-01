Spokane County treasurer extends property tax deadline for landlords

Landlords and property managers in Spokane County will have more time to pay their property taxes, County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner announced Thursday.

Baumgartner set up his office’s Landlord Property Tax Extension program in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s eviction moratorium.

Both the extension and the moratorium were slated to end last month, but after Inslee implemented a “bridge” program that will keep the moratorium largely in place through Sept. 30, Baumgartner prolonged his program as well.

For most taxpayers, first half property taxes were due by May 31.

Those who take advantage of the extension will not have to pay interest or penalties on their bills.

By state law, county treasurers are allowed to offer an extension of property tax deadlines during a governor’s state of emergency.

Baumgartner said in a news release that the program’s extension is designed to assist landlords who have been unable to collect rent.

“The Governor’s eviction moratorium has put an incredible burden on local rental housing providers over the last sixteen months,” Baumgartner wrote. “In the same time frame, government has not done nearly enough to provide relief to these landlords and property managers unable to enforce their lease terms or collect rents to pay their mortgages, property taxes, and maintenance costs.”

Steve Corker, president of the Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest, said the extension is “greatly appreciated.”

But he also noted that the vast majority of landlords have not taken advantage of the existing offer to pay late.

“The last time I talked to (Baumgartner’s) office, about 98% (of landlords) had paid their taxes,” Corker said.

But for the 2% or so who haven’t, Corker said, “Anything is helpful.”

The extension Inslee outlined last month was a modified set of protections for tenants, along with a number of new conditions under which they can be evicted until the new order expires on Sept. 30.

Beginning Aug. 1, tenants will be expected to pay full rent unless they’ve negotiated a different payment plan with their landlord. If tenants fall behind, landlords are required to offer a reasonable repayment plan before moving forward with an eviction. Landlords will also be allowed to increase rent, subject to the 60-day notice requirements under state law.

Taxpayers already participating in the landlord extension program do not need to take any further action. Property owners interested in more information should contact the treasurer’s office.

Landlords and tenants outside Spokane city limits are also eligible to apply for emergency rental assistance to help pay current and past-due rent and utilities. Eligibility requirements, applications and assistance with pending applications can be accessed at the Spokane Neighborhood Assistance Program website, www.snapwa.org/snap-rental-assistance.