Tri-Cities-based El Somm Wine Tours launches all-inclusive packages in Spokane market

A Tri-Cities-based luxury wine tour service recently launched its all-inclusive packages in the Spokane market.

Richland resident Eldrick Hereford blended his extensive knowledge in black car service and the wine industry to create El Somm Wine Tours, which provides customers with wine-tasting excursions in luxury transportation.

El Somm features a series of summer packages, including the Spokane Fancy-Wellness Tour, the Columbia Valley Sunshine & Wine Tour and the Walla Walla Wine & Shopping Tour. Customers can book packages at elsommwinetours.com.

The Spokane Fancy Wellness Tour, which operates from May to mid-October, makes stops at Helix Wines, Barrister Winery, Terra Blanca and Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. El Somm Wine Tours offers overnight packages with the DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center.

El Somm Wine Tours also has overnight packages for travelers through agreements with the Hampton Inn Richland/Tri-Cities, the Holiday Inn Express in downtown Hermiston, Oregon, and the Hampton Inn & Suites in Hood River, Oregon.