Water Cooler: Get outside with your pet in a safe way

Inland Northwesterners are sick of this heat, but our pets might be even more so. They’ve been held up inside to stay safe from the heat and are likely missing their outdoor excursions. Pet owners have more chances to get outside with their furry friends now that the worst of the temperatures have passed, but it is still important to be cautious throughout the summer heat. Here are a few ideas and tips for getting your pets outside again while still being safe.

Go to a park or other shaded, grassy area.

Although we’re out of the 100-degree weather for now, pavement temperatures can still easily get heated to levels that can potentially burn your pet’s paw pads. According to an article by Charlie Powell of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine, asphalt surfaces can reach 125 degrees even if the air temperature is only 77 degrees when conditions are right. Direct sunlight without a breeze will heat sidewalks up quickly. At 86 degrees, asphalt can become heated to 135 degrees and even as hot as 143 degrees if the air temperature goes up one more degree.

To see if pavement is safe to walk on, hold the back of your hand to the pavement and see if it is cool enough that you can comfortably keep your hand in place for at least seven seconds. If not, the pavement may burn your pet’s paw pads.

If it turns out the pavement is too hot, it is time to opt for a shaded area instead. Skip the neighborhood walking route and use a vehicle to bring your pet to a park or hiking area where they can get exercise under a canopy of trees and on cool grass.

Set up a small pool for your pet.

If you have an outdoor area at home, set up a pool so your pet can jump in and cool off while enjoying being outside. Throw some waterproof toys into the pool to keep them entertained. Make sure to always keep an eye on your pets while they are swimming in case of an emergency. Pets who don’t like being submerged in water may prefer running through a sprinkler instead. You can also wet their coat, underarms, tail and paws with a hose or bucket of water to help bring down their body temperature while outside.

Head to a body of water.

Visit a pet-friendly beach to give your pet a change of scenery and a nice dip in the water. Make sure to bring a blanket for them to lie on so they don’t have to lie on hot sand or rocks, and bring a large umbrella or tent to provide some shade as well if need be. Light-haired animals or animals with short hair can get sunburned, so keep an eye on their skin and consider applying sunscreen made specifically for pets. You can also provide ultraviolet protection with a sun shirt. Be aware of dangerous items in the sand and dirt such as broken glass, fishing hooks and trash. Try to prevent them from drinking any unsafe water or salt water.

Wear booties.

Just like shoes on humans, booties made for pets can help keep paw pads protected from the elements. They are available online and at some pet supply stores.

Know when it is too hot.

Even though it might not be above 100 degrees, your pets can still experience heat exhaustion. Keep an eye on excessive panting, drooling or fatigue, and bring them to a cooler area .