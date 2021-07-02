100 years ago in Spokane: A crowd gathered to hear updates on the Dempsey-Carpentier boxing match

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

More than 2,500 boxing fans jammed Monroe Street to hear the blow-by-blow accounts of the Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier heavyweight championship fight, courtesy of the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

A Chronicle representative stood on a balcony and announced the Associated Press bulletins to the gathered crowd, some of whom were sitting on bleachers. Others filled the sidewalks and the blocked-off street.

The Chronicle bragged that it churned out three “extra” editions after the fight, the first coming “a moment after the flash came over the wires,” the second, 5 minutes later, and the third, a short while later, carrying complete details.

Who won the fight?

The Chronicle’s double-decker banner headline told the story, “DEMPSEY BEATS CARPENTIER IN THE FOURTH WITH A KNOCKOUT.”

From the census beat: The U.S. Census Bureau released statistics about Spokane’s “foreign-born white” population.

The bureau said foreign-born whites accounted for one-seventh of Spokane’s population. The countries most represented were, in order: Canada, Sweden, Germany, England, Norway, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Greece.

From the court beat: The first-degree arson trial of Anna Corbin was postponed by the judge, citing her “mental condition.”

She apparently arrived at court in a “dazed” and hysterical manner.

Then she declared that she had “discharged” her attorneys. Her attorneys, from the Corkery & Corkery firm, announced that they had withdrawn from the case.

She was in a private sanitarium, “believed to be suffering from a mental breakdown.”

Now it appeared that the case would not be heard until new lawyers could prepare for it, probably in the fall.